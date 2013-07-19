* Snail farmer says the mucus regenerates human skin
* Develops secret technology to extract the slime
* No snails are killed in the process
By Claude Canellas
CHAMPAGNOLLES, France, July 18 The French have
long appreciated snails on a plate with butter and garlic. But
one rural snail farmer believes the humble molluscs have more to
offer alive than dead.
Louis-Marie Guedon says the mucus secreted by snails are
full of collagen, glycolic acid, antibiotics and other compounds
that regenerate skin cells and heal cuts.
Guedon, from Champagnolles in the west-central region of
Charente-Maritime, believes it could presage a cosmetic
revolution and has developed a secret technique to harvest the
slime.
He is busy turning the innovation into France's first
industrial-scale snail mucus extraction operation with a target
to harvest 15 tonnes of it next year.
"I've already been producing the slime for three years, but
manually," said Guedon, 47, who has raised snails for a quarter
of a century.
He has secured three supply contracts with local cosmetics
labs and a Paris company that mixes cosmetics for some of the
biggest names in consumer beauty products.
"This client has already ordered three tons of slime,"
Guedon said.
He sells 25 million baby snails a year to snail farmers in
France and abroad from a breeding stock of 650,000 garden snails
known by their scientific names, Helix Aspersa Minima and Helix
Aspersa Maxima.
Guedon preferred not to give details of his industrial slime
extraction process. But he said the system, developed by an
independent engineer, involved placing the snails in two large
containers.
After the mucus is extracted, sensitive filters purify the
product, which is then refrigerated. Salt is used, but the
snails are not killed.
Guedon's 130,000 euro ($170,200) investment in the project
was partially financed by small business subsidies from the
French government and the European Union.
Snail mucus has already cropped up in beauty products sold
in Asia and South America, but has yet to catch on in Europe.
For the truly adventurous, a spa in Tokyo offers facials using
real live snails.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
