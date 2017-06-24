PARIS, June 24 France welcomed a strategic
cooperation deal with Belgium under which Belgium will buy 60
armored Jaguar vehicles and 417 Griffon multi-role armored
vehicles worth 1.1 billion euros.
French Army Minister Florence Parly said in a statement on
Friday evening the decision reflected "the great strategic and
operational proximity of our two countries."
Parly will meet with her Belgian counterpart on June 29 to
discuss the terms of the cooperation deal, which is also
expected to include training and the purchase of communications
systems.
"At 1.1 billion euros, this is the largest investment
programme for the land forces," Belgian Defense Minister Steven
Vandeput had said in a statement on Thursday.
In the Scorpion program, Nexter, Renault Trucks Defense and
Thales are key partners on the Griffon and Jaguar
combat vehicles.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Toby Chopra)