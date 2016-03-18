PARIS, March 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.30 pct at 0727 GMT

AIRBUS

Airbus plans to establish pilot and maintenance training center near Delhi, the planemaker said on Friday. The center will be built in a modular concept in order to accommodate four A320 full-flight simulators, with potential to expand.

VIVENDI

Philippe Donnet, chief executive officer of Italy's biggest insurer Generali, said on Friday he has not yet decided whether to leave Vivendi's board of directors.

LVMH, HERMES, KERING

Swiss watchmakers are braced for another difficult year as economic woes in major markets curb consumers' appetite for pricey timepieces, industry executives said on Thursday.

ECONOMY

France's economy is on course to grow by 0.4 percent in both the first and second quarters of 2016, pushing unemployment just below the psychologically important threshold of 10 percent, the INSEE official statistics office said on Thursday.

COMMODITIES

Even if Egypt can end a policy dispute over wheat imports soon, it will be too little, too late for French exporters struggling to offload stocks after a disappointing marketing year that highlighted the country's reliance on North Africa.

France's plans to impose an additional tax on palm oil used in food from 2017 moved a step closer as the National Assembly approved the levy, which has been vehemently opposed by top producers Indonesia and Malaysia.

