PARIS, April 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 May futures down 0.10 percent at 0643 GMT

EDF

The French utility has secured a new government-backed multibillion-euro financing package ahead of making the final investment decision on its Hinkley Point nuclear power plant project in Britain.

EDF will also extend the depreciation period for its nuclear plants this year, its CEO said in a newspaper interview, an accounting move that will free up cash for costly investment projects.

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said in a newspaper interview EDF would take a final investment decision on Hinkley Point in September.

FAURECIA

Car parts maker Faurecia is renegotiating the terms of a 1.2 billion euros syndicated loan that was agreed in December 2014.

The company is looking for better conditions and a new five-year maturity on the loan.

FNAC /DARTY

Darty trade unions said in a joint statement on Friday they backed an offer by Conforama, a unit of South African furniture retailer Steinhoff, to buy Darty, against a rival bid from French retailer Fnac.

The statement from the CAT, CFDT, CFE-CGC, CFTC, CGT and FO unions said Fnac's offer would be a complete failure on the job front while Conforama's offer would insure the future of Darty.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

Emmanuel Macron said in the Journal du Dimanche that France was sitting on a potential capital gain of hundreds of million euros on the 14 percent stake in the Peugeot Citroen carmaker it acquired a few years ago.

PSA Peugeot Citroen expects to see approximately 7 percent growth for its China vehicle sales this year, a company executive said on Monday on the sidelines of Beijing autoshow.

ERAMET

The French mining and metals group said it expects to post another operating loss in the first half due to weak metal prices and would pursue efforts to save cash at its troubled nickel unit.

Eramet and the government could lend around 300 million euros to Eramet's struggling SNL nickel business, the Journal du Dimanche newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

Japan's Mitsubishi Corp and Pacific Metals Co Ltd will sell their stakes in the Weda Bay nickel mine project in Indonesia to France's Eramet SA for a total of about 11 billion yen ($99 million) due to slumping prices.

ALTICE NUMERICABLES-SFR

Businessman Patrick Drahi has decided to bring together his French media titles under the umbrella of his telecoms group SFR to create synergies, the Journal du Dimanche newspaper said without citing sources. The deal will be announced on Wednesday, the paper said.

