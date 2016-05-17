PARIS May 17 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

VIVENDI

Telecom Italia's promise to nearly triple its target for cost savings by 2018 lifted the share price as its new chief executive Flavio Cattaneo set out to boost profitability at the heavily indebted former national monopoly.

Telecom Italia has raised the savings goal to 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) from a previous 0.6 billion-euro target, in a move widely seen as an attempt to appease top shareholder Vivendi, the French media group which has been pushing for a faster turnaround of the group.

EDF

Standard & Poor's on Friday downgraded EDF's hybrid debt to non-investment grade, which will make refinancing the French utility's 10 billion euros worth of hybrids complicated.

French Energy Minister Segolene Royal warned of the costs of EDF's Hinkley Point nuclear project in Britain, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

