ACCOR
AccorHotels CEO says no news yet on Jin Jiang situation -
Reuters News.
ICADE
BRIEF-Icade signs a preliminary agreement for sales
amounting to around 145 million euro.
SOLOCAL GROUP
CREDITORS INVOLVED IN AGREEMENT HAVE AGREED, SUBJECT TO
RESOLUTARY CONDITION OF ADOPTION OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING
PLAN, NOT TO ACCELERATE SOLOCAL`S DEBT
SFR ALTICE
France's market watchdog on Tuesday blocked an all-share
buyout offer for SFR by Altice, in a rare move which Altice CEO
Michel Combes said was "totally incomprehensible" and could hurt
Paris as a financial centre.
AMUNDI
Europe's biggest asset manager Amundi and an Italian
consortium led by Poste Italiane are seen as frontrunners vying
for UniCredit's fund management arm Pioneer as the auction for
the $3.35 billion unit moves to the second round of bidding.
AIR LIQUIDE
French industrial gases company Air Liquide says it has
entered exclusive negotiations with Montagu Private Equity to
sell Aqua Lung, a key player in personal aquatic equipment for
recreational and professional use.
GROUPAMA
Groupama says telecoms operator Orange has become majority
shareholder in groupama banque, owning 65 percent, after French
regulator approved the deal.
BANKS
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin tells Reuters that New
bank capital rules being drafted by regulators from nearly 30
countries must not put European banks at a disadvantage.
TOTAL
Ivory Coast signed a partnership pact on Tuesday to create a
consortium headed by France's Total to build a liquid natural
gas (LNG) import terminal that could begin receiving gas
shipments by mid-2018.
