PARIS Oct 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM

The airline said it had successfully placed a 6-year bond for 400 million euros

ACCORHOTELS

The hotels group is banking on its online business and expansion in the luxury hotel sector to boost earnings after a planned sale of most of its property business, CEO Sebastien Bazin said on Wednesday.

ALTICE SFR GROUP

France's financial market watchdog said on Wednesday it blocked Altice's buyout offer for SFR on the grounds it lacked sufficient information for minority shareholders to judge it.

AIRBUS

Poland has scrapped a 13.5 billion zlotys ($3.5 billion) deal for 50 Airbus AIR.PA utility helicopters that were to be delivered to the Polish army, the economy ministry said late on Tuesday.

Separately, Les Echos newspaper cited Airbus Helicopters Chairman and Chief Executive Guillaume Faury saying the company would not be able to avoid a new round of job cuts.

