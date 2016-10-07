PARIS Oct 7 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
TOTAL
American investment fund Carlyle is seen as the favourite
bidder for the sale of the French oil major's speciality
chemicals and equipment division Atotech, Les Echos said,
without citing sources.
AIRBUS
Airbus sold 49 jets in September, but saw its net orders for
the year knocked back by the cancellation of jets ordered by
India's Kingfisher Airlines.
PSA
PSA and SAIPA have finalized a joint-venture agreement to
produce and sell Citroen vehicles in Iran.
KLEPIERRE
Property group Klepierre said it will delist its shares from
the Euronext Amsterdam exchange, effective Nov. 7
SUEZ
Suez is partnering with TerraCycle and acquiring 30 percent
of its activities in Europe to develop innovative collection and
recycling programs in Belgium, Finland, France, the Netherlands,
the UK and Sweden.
ECONOMY
French growth will fall short of the government's target
this year despite a year-end pick-up, the INSEE statistics
agency forecast on Thursday, adding to doubts about the official
outlook six months from a presidential election.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....