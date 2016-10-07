PARIS Oct 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

TOTAL

American investment fund Carlyle is seen as the favourite bidder for the sale of the French oil major's speciality chemicals and equipment division Atotech, Les Echos said, without citing sources.

AIRBUS

Airbus sold 49 jets in September, but saw its net orders for the year knocked back by the cancellation of jets ordered by India's Kingfisher Airlines.

PSA

PSA and SAIPA have finalized a joint-venture agreement to produce and sell Citroen vehicles in Iran.

KLEPIERRE

Property group Klepierre said it will delist its shares from the Euronext Amsterdam exchange, effective Nov. 7

SUEZ

Suez is partnering with TerraCycle and acquiring 30 percent of its activities in Europe to develop innovative collection and recycling programs in Belgium, Finland, France, the Netherlands, the UK and Sweden.

ECONOMY

French growth will fall short of the government's target this year despite a year-end pick-up, the INSEE statistics agency forecast on Thursday, adding to doubts about the official outlook six months from a presidential election.

