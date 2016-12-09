PARIS Dec 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AMUNDI CREDIT AGRICOLE

French asset manager Amundi plans to sell new shares totalling between 1.5 billion to 2 billion euros ($1.6-2 billion) early next year to fund the acquisition of its Italian rival Pioneer from UniCredit, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

ORANGE VIVENDI

The French telecoms operator would consider bidding for Vivendi's pay-TV Canal Plus if it came up for sale, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said.

GEMALTO 3M Co

3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, said it had entered into agreements to sell its identity management business to Amsterdam-based digital security company Gemalto for $850 million.

ALTICE

Telecoms and cable group Altice said that it was exploring the possibility of an initial public offering (IPO) of a minority interest in its U.S. operations.

AREVA

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the suspected falsifying of documents at Areva's Le Creusot foundry that manufactures parts for nuclear reactors, a judicial source said.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

Two more French Socialist politicians prepared to join a jostling field for the party's presidential nomination though polls showed Manuel Valls, who quit as premier launch his campaign, to be holding a solid lead.

