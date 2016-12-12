PARIS Dec 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AMUNDI /CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French fund management company Amundi said it is to buy asset manager Pioneer from Italian bank UniCredit for 3.55 billion euros ($3.75 billion), and will finance the deal with a debt and equity issue.

Amundi's majority shareholder Credit Agricole said that it expected the deal to have an accretive impact on its earnings by more than five percent.

PHILPPS

Philips said on Monday it will sell an 80.1 percent stake in Lumileds, its LED components and car lighting business, to U.S. investor Apollo, receiving $1.5 billion in cash.

IMERYS

The French minerals company said in a statement it plans to acquire calcium aluminate specialist Kerneos in a deal worth 880 million euros in enterprise value. It said Kerneos has 1,500 staff and had turnover of 415 million euros and core profits close to 100 million euors in the 12 months to Sept 30.

EDF

The French utility has advanced the restart date of three nuclear reactors involved in a safety probe, signalling it may have obtained the green light from safety watchdog ASN to resume production.

AIRBUS

Iran signed a $16.6 billion deal for 80 Boeing passenger jets on Sunday and was said to be close to another for dozens of Airbus planes to complete what would be the biggest package of firm contracts with Western companies since Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution.

VIVENDI

The French media company denied on Saturday it was discussing a cross-ownership deal with telecoms operator Orange, insisting that any potential talks between the two groups were focused on its pay-TV unit Canal Plus.

