PARIS Dec 14 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
French CAC futures were down 0.3 percent in early session
trading.
AREVA
French authorities expect a European Commission decision on
Areva's restructuring in coming days and are ready to launch a
capital increase for the nuclear group early next year, a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
SANOFI
Switzerland's Actelion Ltd said on Tuesday that it
was in talks with an undisclosed suitor about a "strategic
transaction," even as another potential acquirer, U.S.
healthcare company Johnson & Johnson, ended talks.
Analysts have previously identified France's Sanofi
as a potential buyer for Actelion, whose portfolio
would supplement the French drugmaker's Genzyme rare disease
unit. Sanofi did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
CASINO
Fitch revised its outlook on Casino to "negative".
VIVENDI
French tycoon Vincent Bollore has raised the stakes in a
battle with Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset MS.MI by saying Vivendi
VIV.PA could buy up to a fifth of the Italian broadcaster,
stirring talk of a hostile takeover bid.
SOCIETE DE L'INFORMATIQUE
Societe de l'Informatique Industrielle Q2 revenue up at
205.21 mln - Reuters News
FAURECIA
Faurecia acquires Danish company Amminex
