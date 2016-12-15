PARIS Dec 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0702 GMT.

EDF

French utility EDF's board has approved the partial sale of RTE, the company's high-voltage power grid unit, to state bank Caisse des Depots, the companies said in a statement.

EDF also confirmed its 2016 EBITDA target of 16.0 billion to 16.3 billion euros and said that for 2017 it was setting an EBITDA target of 13.7 billion to 14.3 billion euros.

VIVENDI

Vivendi said on Wednesday it had raised its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset to 20 percent.

RENAULT

European car sales rose 5.6 percent in November, according to industry data published on Thursday, with France's Renault leading the gains among major carmakers.

AXA

French insurer AXA announced on Wednesday a reschuffle in its board of directors.

