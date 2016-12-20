PARIS Dec 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent in early session trading..

FRANCE/AUSTRALIA SUBMARINES:

Australia and France formally sealed an agreement on Tuesday under which French naval contractor DCNS will build a new fleet of submarines, a deal worth A$50 billion ($36.3 billion).

EDF

Italian energy group Edison, a division of French utility EDF, denied on Monday any talks under way to sell stake.

ENGIE /SUEZ :

French utility Engie is considering acquiring full control of Suez, in which it already has a 33 percent stake, French business radio station BFM reported, citing sources close to Engie.

EURONEXT :

Euronext is in exclusive talks to buy LCH Group's French-regulated operating subsidiary LCH.Clearnet SA, Deutsche Boerse said on Tuesday, a deal that may help pave the way to a combination of the Frankfurt and London Stock Exchanges.

UCB :

UCB announced EU approval for Vimpat as monotherapy.

VIVENDI

France's Vivendi said on Monday that it decided to increase its stake in Mediaset within the limits of 30 percent of its share capital and voting rights.

Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest, which holds 38.3 percent of Italian broadcaster Mediaset, said on Monday it had filed a market abuse complaint against France's Vivendi with national market authority Consob.

IMF/LAGARDE:

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde escaped punishment and kept her job on Monday despite a conviction on negligence charges over a state payout made while she served as France's finance minister in 2008.

