PARIS Jan 5 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
French CAC futures were down 0.3 percent by 0705
GMT.
AREVA
A government-led rescue of French nuclear group Areva and
the wider atomic energy industry may cost the state as much as
10 billion euros, but political support is almost certain
whoever wins the presidential election in May.
CGG
French geoscience group CGG announced plans to start talks
on a financial restructuring aimed at cutting down its debt
burden.
COLAS
French road builder Colas is eyeing higher sales this year
as it could benefit from plans for more infrastructure spending
in the United States, and in France ahead of local elections,
its chief executive said on Wednesday.
KBC
Belgian banking and insurance group KBC is interested in
looking for acquisition opportunities in Slovakia, in line with
its plan to expand in its core markets in central Europe, KBC
Group Chief Executive Johan Thijs said on Wednesday.
MICHELIN
Tyremaker Michelin announced the launch of a non-dilutive
cash-settled convertible bonds due 2022 for $400 million.
NICOX
Nicox provided a clinical and regulatory update for NCX 4251
in blepharitis.
VIVENDI
Vivendi SA has tapped Amos Genish, the former head
of Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA's Brazil unit,
to lead an effort to converge the French media company's
content, platforms and media distribution strategies.
