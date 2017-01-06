PARIS Jan 6 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SANOFI
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA said on
Thursday they would appeal the U.S. District Court ruling which
banned the two companies from selling their cholesterol drug,
Praluent, on grounds of patent infringement.
AREVA
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission told French nuclear
power company Areva SA it will publish as early as
next week the names of U.S. reactors that contain components
from its Le Creusot forge that is suspected of falsifying
documents despite the company's claim that the information is
proprietary.
Separately Areva sold its stake in offshore wind power
business Adwen to Gamesa.
DASSAULT AVIATION
Dassault Aviaton said that as of December 31, 2016,
consolidated backlog included 110 Rafale and 63 Falcon, compared
to 83 Rafale and 91 Falcon as of December 31, 2015.
VINCI
Vinci said its ASF (Autoroutes du Sud de la France) unit
successfully issued a 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) 10-year
bond.
REMY COINTREAU
Remy Cointreau said it closed the acquisition of the
Westland Distillery, further expanding its portfolio into the
fast growing high-end single malt whisky category.
ENGIE
An in-depth investigation of Luxembourg's tax treatment of
Engie showed the French power group was able to save 300 million
euros in taxes that it may have to repay to Luxembourg, French
daily Les Echos reports. The investigation was launched in
September 2016.
