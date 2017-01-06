PARIS Jan 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA said on Thursday they would appeal the U.S. District Court ruling which banned the two companies from selling their cholesterol drug, Praluent, on grounds of patent infringement.

AREVA

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission told French nuclear power company Areva SA it will publish as early as next week the names of U.S. reactors that contain components from its Le Creusot forge that is suspected of falsifying documents despite the company's claim that the information is proprietary.

Separately Areva sold its stake in offshore wind power business Adwen to Gamesa.

DASSAULT AVIATION

Dassault Aviaton said that as of December 31, 2016, consolidated backlog included 110 Rafale and 63 Falcon, compared to 83 Rafale and 91 Falcon as of December 31, 2015.

VINCI

Vinci said its ASF (Autoroutes du Sud de la France) unit successfully issued a 1 billion euro ($1.06 billion) 10-year bond.

REMY COINTREAU

Remy Cointreau said it closed the acquisition of the Westland Distillery, further expanding its portfolio into the fast growing high-end single malt whisky category.

ENGIE

An in-depth investigation of Luxembourg's tax treatment of Engie showed the French power group was able to save 300 million euros in taxes that it may have to repay to Luxembourg, French daily Les Echos reports. The investigation was launched in September 2016.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....