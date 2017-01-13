PARIS Jan 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 January futures up 0.64 percent at 0709 GMT

VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi is in Italy to realise a ambitious long-term project, its chief executive said in a letter to La Repubblica.

EDF

British nuclear regulators are expected to take five years to complete the approval process for the construction of China's third-generation "Hualong One" reactor in Britain, the China General Nuclear Corporation (CGN) said on Friday. CGN, along with its partner France's EDF, is seeking permission from London to use its homegrown Hualong One advanced reactor technology for the project, also known as HPR-1000.

INGENICO

The seamless payment provider said it was chosen by French retailer Carrefour for its secure and nexo-certified payment acceptance solution, which will consolidate all of Carrefour's in-store and online transactions.

ADP

Aeroports de Paris says Paris Aéroport traffic up 1.8 pct in 2016.

TECHNICOLOR

French media and entertainment company Technicolor said on Thursday that core profits last year fell short of its forecast, hit by lower than anticipated sales in its Connected Home business and changes in foreign exchange rates.

STENTYS

Stentys 2016 annual revenues up 20 pct at 7.3 million euros

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....