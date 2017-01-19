PARIS Jan 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0701 GMT.

ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels set the terms of a 7 year bond issue for an amount of 600 million euros with an annual coupon of 1.25 percent, which was widely over-subscribed.

AIRBUS

Planemaker Airbus expressed concern on Wednesday about the prospect of a clean break between Britain and the European Union under what has been dubbed "hard Brexit".

BUREAU VERITAS

Bureau Veritas said it bought SIEMIC, a specialist in electronic equipment in Silicon Valley and Asia.

CARREFOUR

Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, said sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter, reflecting a weaker performance in its core French market where hypermarket stores still lagged amid a persistently difficult environment.

JCDECAUX

French outdoor advertiser JCDecaux said it won 14 advertising street furniture contracts in the Ile-de-France region in 2016.

REMY COINTREAU :

French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday that sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, beating market expectations, driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market, and improving sales in China.

RENAULT

Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said.

SAFRAN /ZODIAC

France's Safran on Thursday launched a $9 billion agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.

VIVENDI :

Mediaset is open to an accord with Vivendi that supports growth for the Italian broadcaster, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday, but there is no interest in a possible deal involving Telecom Italia.

