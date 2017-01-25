PARIS Jan 25 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.5 percent by 0705 GMT.

EDF

The board of French state-controlled utility EDF has approved the government's plan to compensate it for the planned closure of the Fessenheim nuclear plant, against which trade unions have protested over fears of possible job losses.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

France's jobless total rose 0.8 percent in December, breaking three months of consecutive declines and showing the job market's recovery remains fragile, Labour Ministry data released on Tuesday showed.

FRENCH POLITICS:

The frontrunner in France's presidential election race, conservative Francois Fillon, acknowledged on Tuesday that his wife had worked for him when he was a legislator, but denied a media report that she had been paid for fictitious employment.

VIVARTE

Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte plans to sell its Andre and Naf Naf brands and cut nearly 600 jobs as part of efforts to restructure the heavily-indebted group, union sources told Reuters.

Vivarte boss Patrick Puy also told RTL radio station on Wednesday that Vivarte would announce in February an 800 million euros debt restructuring.

