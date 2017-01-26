PARIS Jan 26 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0705 GMT.
EDF
French state-controlled utility EDF said on
Wednesday it has been notified of a strike from Monday Jan. 30
at 1600 GMT until Tuesday Jan. 31 at 2000 GMT.
JCDECAUX
JCDecaux said on Wednesday its Japanese unit had been
awarded exclusive management of Tokyo's advertising bus shelter
panels.
FRENCH ELECTIONS
Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more
convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime
Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to
pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.
Frontrunner Francois Fillon faced a crisis in his campaign
for the French presidency on Wednesday when prosecutors opened
an inquiry for misuse of public funds after a press report that
his wife drew a salary as his assistant but never actually
worked.
HEINEKEN
Heineken NV said it will consider deals to expand
its presence in Vietnam - a young, beer-loving economy that is
already its second-most profitable market globally - as the
southeast Asian country loosens its grip on state-run brewers.
STMICROELECTRONICS
STMicroelectronics, Europe's third largest
semiconductor maker, on Thursday posted solid, in-line results
for the final quarter of 2016, driven by phone, automotive and
industrial sales and improved factory utilisation.
TECHNIPFMC :
A subsidiary of TechnipFMC has entered into an agreement
with INPEX Operations Australia for Riserless Light Well
Intervention (RLWI) services in the Ichthys field, approximately
220-kilometers offshore of Western Australia, for the Ichthys
LNG Project.
VALLOUREC :
French steel pipe maker Vallourec and Asco
Industries announced on Thursday the finalisation of their
acquisition of the Saint Saulve steel mill in northern France.
