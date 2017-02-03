PARIS Feb 3 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 February futures up 0.09 pct at 0729 GMT
AREVA
Areva said on Friday that an agreement has been reached with
both Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited (JNFL) and Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries (MHI) on the main terms of their respective
acquisition of a 5 percent stake in Areva's nuclear fuel venture
NewCo for a cumulative investment of 500 million euros.
TOTAL
French oil and gas company Total's TOTF.PA will post "good"
2016 earnings, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told France Info
Radio on Thursday, adding that the results were expected to be
better compared with those of its peers.
SOLOCAL
Solocal revenue fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter to 210
million euros.
FRENCH ELECTIONS
Former prime minister Francois Fillon and independent
Emmanuel Macron would both win France's upcoming presidential
election in a runoff against far-right National Front leader
Marine Le Pen, according to an Ifop Fiducial poll published on
Thursday.
A large majority of French voters think conservative
presidential candidate Francois Fillon is wrong to maintain his
bid after allegations that he paid his wife for work she did not
do, a poll showed on Friday.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....