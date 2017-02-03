PARIS Feb 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 February futures up 0.09 pct at 0729 GMT

AREVA

Areva said on Friday that an agreement has been reached with both Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited (JNFL) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) on the main terms of their respective acquisition of a 5 percent stake in Areva's nuclear fuel venture NewCo for a cumulative investment of 500 million euros.

TOTAL

French oil and gas company Total's TOTF.PA will post "good" 2016 earnings, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne told France Info Radio on Thursday, adding that the results were expected to be better compared with those of its peers.

SOLOCAL

Solocal revenue fell 2 percent in the fourth quarter to 210 million euros.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

Former prime minister Francois Fillon and independent Emmanuel Macron would both win France's upcoming presidential election in a runoff against far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, according to an Ifop Fiducial poll published on Thursday.

A large majority of French voters think conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon is wrong to maintain his bid after allegations that he paid his wife for work she did not do, a poll showed on Friday.

