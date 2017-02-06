PARIS Feb 6 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0702 GMT.
ACCORHOTELS
AccorHotels said it had begun exclusive talks to buy Travel
Keys.
AIR FRANCE
Air France has swapped its remaining orders for two Airbus
A380 superjumbos for three smaller A350s, Airbus confirmed on
Friday, highlighting a switch towards lighter twinjets.
ALSTOM
Last year's plans by the French government to order
high-speed trains from Alstom and keep production going at its
Belfort site may have encountered some legal hurdles, Les Echos
reported. Les Echos also added that the French industry minister
said the plans with Belfort were to go ahead as originally
envisaged.
AREVA
Two Japanese firms agreed to buy a combined 10 percent stake
in the new company being split off from Areva for 500 million
euros ($538 million) on Friday, helping a state-backed rescue of
the French nuclear group.
COFACE
Payment delays in Saudi Arabia should ease gradually in 2017
after recent payouts by the government to companies,
particularly builders, the regional CEO at credit insurer Coface
said on Sunday.
EURONEXT
Euronext said that the average daily transaction value on
Euronext cash order book for January stood at 6.46 billion euros
($7.0 billion), down -25.6 percent compared to January 2016 and
down 10.8 percent from the previous month.
FRENCH ELECTION
France's far-right party leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday told
thousands of flag-waving supporters chanting "This is our
country!" that she alone could protect them against Islamic
fundamentalism and globalisation if elected president in May.
Heavyweight centrist Francois Bayrou joined calls on Sunday
for French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to withdraw
from the race, as his own conservative camp mounted pressure on
the back of a deepening financial scandal around his
family.
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Saturday
called on U.S. scientists, academics and entrepreneurs at odds
with Donald Trump's administration to move to
France.
France would default on its sovereign debt if it
unilaterally converted its euro-denominated obligations into new
francs following a National Front election victory, a senior
executive at ratings agency Standard & Poor's told The
Economist.
PSA GROUP
France's PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS
cars, said on Saturday it had signed a contract to start
assembling two car models in Kenya.
