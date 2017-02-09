PARIS Feb 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.35 pct at 0722 GMT.

TOTAL

The French oil major said it is hunting out opportunities to buy plumb assets from struggling rivals after it reported better-than-expected fourth quarter net profits, thanks to costs savings that enabled it to raise its dividend.

SOCGEN

The French bank said on Thursday it would float a stake in its vehicle leasing unit ALD, as part of efforts to diversify further away from retail banking as low interest rates sap revenue at home.

PERNOD RICARD

The French spirits group posted higher first-half sales and profits on Thursday as sales of its Jameson Irish whiskey continued to surge in the U.S., its top market, and demand for its Martell cognac improved in China.

FRENCH POLITICS:

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen looks set to win the first round of France's presidential election in April, according to a new survey issued on Thursday, with other polls indicating she will lose the runoff to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

FAURECIA

The French car parts company said that it was likely to seek acquisitions to expand interiors business and expects its 2017 China sales to increase 15 percent.

VINCI

The French construction group launched an offering of $450 million cash-settled synthetic convertible bonds.

NEXANS

The French cables group said its operating margin wsa up 24 percent last year despite a 1.2 percent decrease in sales volumes on an organic basis.

SANOFI:

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday stayed an order that would have blocked Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA from selling their cholesterol drug, Praluent, while they appeal the order.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....