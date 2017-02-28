PARIS Feb 28 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0702 GMT.
AIRBUS
Airbus said on Monday it had appointed a new head
of its troubled A400M airlifter project as well as a deputy
leader of its broader military aircraft business, confirming an
earlier Reuters report.
FRENCH POLITICS:
Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign for the
French presidency is gathering momentum, according to two polls
published on Monday that showed him closing the gap with
far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of voting.
France's presidential pretenders will this week make
mandatory campaign stops at the annual Paris farm fair as polls
show farmers increasingly tempted by the far-right's Marine Le
Pen when they even bother to vote at all.
ORANGE
French telecoms network operator Orange will continue to see
slow growth in revenues in the Middle East and Africa this year,
its regional business chief said.
THALES:
France's Thales reported a slightly brisker than
expected 11 percent increase in operating earnings for 2016 and
predicted further growth in profits and operating margins this
year as its transport business exits the doldrums.
VALEO
French vehicle components maker Valeo set higher
mid-term sales and profit targets on Tuesday - seeking to
reassure investors that they need not wait too long for returns
on its investments in hybrid, electrified and self-driving cars.
VALLOUREC
The French tube-maker's credit rating was downgraded to B
from B+ with a negative outlook.
