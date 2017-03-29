PARIS, March 29 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0601 GMT.
AKZO NOBEL:
Elliott Advisors, the hedge fund with a 3.25 percent stake
in Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel, has identified
shareholders representing 25 percent of the company's owners who
want it to engage in takeover talks with PPG Industries,
according to Dutch newspaper FD.
EDF
The French state-owned utility announced the success of its
share sale for an amount of approximately 4 bln euros ($4.34
bln).
ENGIE:
French energy major ENGIE said on Wednesday it
will return its Pelican Point plant in South Australia to full
capacity to help meet the renewable energy dependent state's
power needs.
FRENCH POLITICS:
The faltering campaign of French presidential candidate
Francois Fillon suffered another setback on Tuesday when
magistrates placed his wife under formal investigation over
allegations that he paid her for a fake parliamentary job.
Two French ministers will travel to French Guiana on
Wednesday to seek a solution to protests sweeping the French
territory in South America.
LAGARDERE
The French media group denied it is considering selling a
stake in its retail division, following a report by BFM TV.
SANOFI
France's biggest drugmaker announced in a joint statement
with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals the approval by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) of Dupixent for the treatment of
adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....