PARIS, March 31 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 April futures down 0.21 percent at 0606 GMT
DANONE
French food group Danone said on Friday it had decided to
sell its U.S. subsidiary Stonyfield to facilitate the rapid
closing of its acquisition of U.S. organic food producer
WhiteWave foods Co.
PERNOD RICARD
The drinks group said it had completed the sale of its
Domecq Brandies & Wines business to Emperador Group and Gonzalez
Byass.
GROUPE FLO
Groupe Flo said it has received an offer from Groupe
Bertrand, terms and conditions are currently being examined.
TELEPERFORMANCE
The telemarketing services provider announced plans to
expand its operations in China with new sites in Kunming and
Foshan.
REXEL
Rexel said Laurent Delabarre had been appointed as group
finance director and member of the executive committee.
EDF
French utility EDF is making progress with plans to export
nuclear reactors to India and South Africa and says it is in
talks with several other countries about nuclear projects.
