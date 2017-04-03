PARIS, April 3 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0605 GMT.
EURONEXT:
Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange signed an
agreement on derivatives clearing.
FRENCH POLITICS:
French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told a political
rally on Sunday that the euro currency which she wants France to
ditch was like a knife in the ribs of the French people.
France's polling commission has issued a warning over a
Russian news report suggesting conservative candidate Francois
Fillon leads the race for the presidency - something which
contradicts the findings of mainstream opinion pollsters.
French Far-left Presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon
ruled out in a newspaper interview asking Benoit Hamon, the
official Socialist party candidate he has overtaken in opinion
polls, to pull out of the race and join him.
RENAULT/PEUGEOT
French car registrations rose 7.0 percent in March,
according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA
automobile association.
SANOFI
Switching to Sanofi's Toujeo showed significant reductions
in blood sugar and significantly lower incidence of hypoglycemia
in patients with type 2 diabetes in a real-world observational
study, Sanofi said on Sunday.
SCHNEIDER
MEDIA-Schneider Electric nearing $1 bln sale of
data-software unit DTN- WSJ -
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....