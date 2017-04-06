PARIS, April 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ACCORHOTELS

The French hotel chain said it had acquired digital booking specialist Availpro. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

BNP PARIBAS:

BNP Paribas SA said Wednesday it has sold its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, becoming the second bank to divest from the project that faced opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.

EDF:

French Energy Minister Segolene Royal warned EDF board members on Wednesday against maneuvers that would prevent the closure of the Fessenheim nuclear plant, France's oldest.

FRENCH POLITICS:

Centrist Emmanuel Macron's lead in France's presidential election has narrowed though he is still on course to win, two polls casting light on voter intentions following a televised debate between candidates showed.

VIVENDI:

French media group Vivendi has told the European Commission it could "de facto" control Telecom Italia after a shareholder meeting next month appoints a new board of directors, three sources close to the matter said.

