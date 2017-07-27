French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

Telecoms

French telecoms regulator Arcep plans to improve mobile broadband coverage in the country's less densely populated areas by bringing forward a review of obligations on frequency licence holders, its chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Orange ORAN.PA, SFR Group SFRGR.PA, Bouygues Telecom BOUY.PA and Iliad ILD.PA rely on the permits to transport voice and data services that are essential to build new, faster networks and maintain market share.

Orange

France's dominant telecoms group said the French market returned to growth in the second-quarter for the first time in eight years.

Total

The French oil and gas giant reported forecast-beating second quarter earnings, lifted by strong cash flow, particularly from its high-margin upstream projects, and by cost cuts.

Airbus

The aircraft maker unveiled a one-third slump in half-way operating profit on flat revenue, as delays in engine deliveries for its upgraded A320neo hit interim earnings.

Danone

The French food group posted a higher-than-expected rise in first-half operating profit, helped by cost control and synergies from its acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave.

Suez

The French waste and water group said first-half 2017 earnings before interest and taxation fell 0.6 percent to 594 million euros as low inflation in Europe prevented increases in water tariffs.

Casino

The supermarket retailer Casino nudged up its full year financial guidance on Thursday as stronger results in its main French market and in Brazil boosted its first-half earnings.

Accorhotels

The hotels group reported forecast-beating rise in first-half operating profit, as Europe's largest hotel group reaps the fruits of its restructuring and benefits from a recovery in hotel demand in Europe and France.

Schneider

In its first half results, the group raised its full year guidance and said it had enhanced its position in its core low voltage sector with the acquisition of ASCO Power Technologies for $1.25 billion

Aperam:

Luxembourg stainless and specialty steel producer reported Q2 net income of $85 million, below the consensus figure of $95.8 million (Reuters poll).

Dassault Aviation:

Dassault Aviation, the French maker of Falcon private jets and Rafale warplanes, said on Wednesday the business jet market remained weak, with high stocks of unsold aircraft hampering a tentative recovery in benchmark second-hand trading.

Ingenico:

French financial transaction systems producer reaffirmed its 2017 full year objectives of a revenue growth around 7% and a slight increase of EBITDA margin.

Ipsos:

French research company reported a decrease in H1 net attributable profit to 21.6 million euros form 35.2 million euros a year ago.

Lvmh:

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, cautioned on Wednesday that an uncertain economic climate meant its second half results may not match its sterling performance in the first six months of the year.

Technicolor:

French media and entertainment group reported a net loss of 106 million euros ($124 mln) in the first half of 2017, double its loss a year earlier, blaming rising memory chip prices.

Technipfmc:

Posted Q3 results.

