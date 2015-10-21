PARIS Oct 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.45 pct at 0636 GMT

THALES

Europe's largest defence electronics company reaffirmed its financial targets as it reported flat revenue on a like-for-like basis and a strong increase in new business for the third quarter.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank said it would pay $787 million in sanctions-busting fines agreed with U.S. authorities from existing provisions, with no further effect on its accounts in the second half of the year.

RENAULT

France has won Tokyo's cautious acceptance of a move to bolster its influence over the carmaker, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, despite CEO Carlos Ghosn's warnings that Paris' greater clout imperils the alliance with Japanese partner Nissan.

AREVA

The French nuclear group said it plans to cut 2,700 jobs in France by 2017 as it restructures.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

The brewer will pay up to $28 million to settle a class action lawsuit over Beck's brand labeling that consumers said falsely led them to believe the beer was brewed in Germany under an agreement approved in Florida federal court.

MOBISTAR, BASE, PROXIMUS

Belgian telecom groups Mobistar and BASE settled a long-standing claim against former state monopolist Proximus, with the latter agreeing to pay 120 million euros.

DECEUNINCK

The Belgian PVC window frame maker posted an 18 percent increase in sales in the third quarter, driven by strong markets in the United States and Turkey and a rebound in construction and renovation activity in Europe.

MELEXIS

The Belgian chip designer cut its 2015 sales forecast, saying it was facing a "mixed picture" on global markets.

BARCO

The Belgian display maker said sales fell in the third quarter compared with the second despite growing orders as the group struggled with IT and supply chain problems.

BIC

The maker of pens and lighters posted a 25 percent rise in nine-month net income to 252.9 million euros and forecast a 4-5 percent rise in full-year net sales on a comparative basis, and a slight increase in its operating margin.

TECHNICOLOR

The French announced a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately 227 million euros.

