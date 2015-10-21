PARIS Oct 21 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 futures up 0.45 pct at 0636 GMT
THALES
Europe's largest defence electronics company reaffirmed its
financial targets as it reported flat revenue on a like-for-like
basis and a strong increase in new business for the third
quarter.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank said it would pay $787 million in
sanctions-busting fines agreed with U.S. authorities from
existing provisions, with no further effect on its accounts in
the second half of the year.
RENAULT
France has won Tokyo's cautious acceptance of a move to
bolster its influence over the carmaker, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters, despite CEO Carlos Ghosn's warnings
that Paris' greater clout imperils the alliance with Japanese
partner Nissan.
AREVA
The French nuclear group said it plans to cut 2,700 jobs in
France by 2017 as it restructures.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
The brewer will pay up to $28 million to settle a class
action lawsuit over Beck's brand labeling that consumers said
falsely led them to believe the beer was brewed in Germany under
an agreement approved in Florida federal court.
MOBISTAR, BASE, PROXIMUS
Belgian telecom groups Mobistar and BASE settled a
long-standing claim against former state monopolist Proximus,
with the latter agreeing to pay 120 million euros.
DECEUNINCK
The Belgian PVC window frame maker posted an 18 percent
increase in sales in the third quarter, driven by strong markets
in the United States and Turkey and a rebound in construction
and renovation activity in Europe.
MELEXIS
The Belgian chip designer cut its 2015 sales forecast,
saying it was facing a "mixed picture" on global markets.
BARCO
The Belgian display maker said sales fell in the third
quarter compared with the second despite growing orders as the
group struggled with IT and supply chain problems.
BIC
The maker of pens and lighters posted a 25 percent rise in
nine-month net income to 252.9 million euros and forecast a 4-5
percent rise in full-year net sales on a comparative basis, and
a slight increase in its operating margin.
TECHNICOLOR
The French announced a capital increase with preferential
subscription rights for an amount of approximately 227 million
euros.
