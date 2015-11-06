PARIS Nov 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

The French pharmaceutical company is due to unveil its strategic 5-year plan at 0600 GMT.

For a preview:

TOTAL

The French oil major said it had reached an agreement with the French government and local authorities for the construction of a new rail line that will bypass its Donges refinery, paving the way for new investments at the plant.

JCDECAUX

The outdoor advertising company forecast full-year adjusted organic revenue growth of more than 3 percent.

BOLLORE

French tycoon Vincent Bollore's eponymous group said sales rose 1 percent in the third quarter to 2.656 billion euros.

GAMELOFT

The video games company in which Vivendi has bought a stake said nine-month sales rose 14 percent to 190.7 million euros. It said it plans to release at least four new games in the fourth quarter.

MAUREL & PROM

The French energy exploration and production company said nine-month sales fell 54 percent to 204.8 million euros, following a similar drop in the price of oil.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....