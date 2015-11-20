PARIS Nov 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 November futures down 0.08 pct at 0706 GMT

VIVENDI

A group of Italian and foreign funds said on Thursday Vivendi's proposal for additional members on the board of Telecom Italia raised governance concerns and questions about its intentions for the Italian phone group.

AIRBUS

Airbus believes introducing a sales-boosting upgrade to its A380 aircraft in 2022 may be too early, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said at an industry gathering in New York on Thursday.

SANOFI

Chris Viehbacher, ousted last year after six years as CEO of French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA, is settling into a new job that involves picking promising experimental drugs before they have been tested in human trials.

Separately, Sanofi and AstraZeneca said they had agreed to share more than 200,000 chemical compounds with each other.

AIR FRANCE

Air France has experienced some reduction in traffic following last Friday's Paris attacks, but it is too early to say how severe the impact on bookings will be, a company source said on Thursday.

VINCI

Subsidiary Eurovia won two contracts to design and build motorways in Poland. The contracts are worth a total of 120 million euros.

BNP PARIBAS

French banking group BNP Paribas BNPP.PA will double its investment in renewable energy projects to 15 billion euros ($16.07 billion) by 2020 from 6.9 billion euros and will no longer finance coal extraction projects, it said on Thursday.

EDENRED

French vouchers group Edenred said on Friday it named Patrick Bataillard as its new finance chief and executive . He will take up his new position on Nov.30

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....