PARIS Nov 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

India's SpiceJet is in talks with Boeing and Airbus to buy more than 150 planes, the airline's chairman said on Sunday, predicting he would decide which manufacturer to place the order with by the end of March 2016.

SANOFI

Investment bank Lazard is working with Sanofi's management to prepare a sale or listing of its Merial animal health unit, aiming to land the leading advisory job for the deal, which could value the business at up 12 billion euros, sources familiar with the matter said.

RENAULT

The board of Nissan will meet on Monday to discuss the Japanese carmaker's negotiations with France over increased state influence on Renault, its parent company and alliance partner, newspaper Les Echos reported.

AXA

French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said he wants to make rules governing the management of supplementary company pensions more flexible to enable the funds to be invested in innovative businesses.

EDF

An international arbitration court has cut by around 1 billion euros the cost of Libyan gas that Italian oil group Eni has sold to rival Edison, a unit of French energy giant EDF, under a long-term supply contract. Edison said it expected the ruling to have a positive impact of 850 million euros this year on its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

