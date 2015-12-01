PARIS Dec 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 0.41 pct at 0704 GMT

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN, RENAULT

French new car registrations rose 11.3 percent in November for a 6.2 percent increase over the first 11 months of the year, the CCFA automobile association said.

RENAULT

Japanese carmaker Nissan is not planning to issue new stock, a spokesman for the Japanese carmaker said, denying a report by Japan's Nikkei. He added that Renault's alliance partner had "nothing more to announce" regarding the outcome of a board meeting the previous day.

Japan urged Nissan and Renault to continue their alliance amid speculation that the Japanese automaker may raise its stake in Renault to fend off French government moves to increase its control over the partnership.

SAFRAN

France sold a 2.64 percent stake, or 11 million shares, in the French aerospace group for 753.5 million euros, state holding company APE said.

ACCORHOTELS, AXA

The hotel operator said it bought three hotel asset portfolios in Europe from AXA Investment Managers, Invesco and Deutsche AWM representing 29 hotels, or 3,677 rooms, for a total of 284 million euros.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

The brewer's bid to buy its biggest rival, SABMiller , will be the subject of a U.S. Senate hearing next week, the Senate Judiciary Committee said.

