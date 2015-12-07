PARIS Dec 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

RENAULT

The French carmaker is drawing up proposals to relinquish some power over alliance partner Nissan, sources said, and will on Monday begin shoring up boardroom support in the final days before a likely clash with the French government. nL8N13V0NV

VIVENDI, ORANGE

The Italian government has no intention of buying a stake in Telecom Italia to balance the growing influence of French investors in the phone group, two sources close to the matter said. nL8N13T366

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....