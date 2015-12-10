PARIS Dec 9 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.6 pct at 0730 GMT

DARTY

Darty Plc, Europe's No.3 electrical goods retailer, on Thursday posted a 36 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said sales held up well in the past few weeks despite the Paris militant attacks.

EDF

The French utility said on it would book additional charges this year of about 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) after an asset review but raised its 2015 earnings outlook slightly.

TECHNIP

The French oilfield services company Technip is exploring a sale and has held talks with U.S. peer FMC Technologies Inc about a potential combination, according to people familiar with the matter.

Technip denied on Thursday being in talks for strategic transactions.

ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels, Europe's largest hotel company, said on Wednesday it was buying the owner of luxury hotels including London's Savoy and New York's Plaza in a cash-and-share deal worth $2.9 billion.

SCOR

Property and casualty insurer Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings Inc plans to sell its 9 percent stake in SCOR SCOR.PA, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the French firm has resisted Sompo Japan's attempt to raise its holdings.

AIRBUS

Airbus Group's defence and space division said it signed a 350 million euro ($384 million) contract to build a spacecraft for the European Space Agency to explore the moons around Jupiter.

EUROTUNNEL

The Eurotunnel Truck Shuttle service has recorded its highest level of traffic for a month of November since commercial services began in 1994, with almost 134,0001 trucks transported, Eurotunnel said on Wednesday.

