PARIS Dec 11 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 index futures down 0.28 percent at 0752 GMT
ENGIE
French gas and power group Engie plans to announce the sale
of its thermal power generation plants in United States, and
others could follow, financial daily Les Echos reported.
ORANGE, BOUYGUES
France's Economy Minister said he did not oppose in
principle a consolidation of the country's telecoms sector to
three operators from four, as state-controlled telecoms group
Orange started talks about possibly buying a stake in Bouygues
Telecom.
RENAULT
Eleventh-hour talks to resolve a power struggle over French
government influence at Renault are making headway, sources
said, ahead of a Friday deadline set by the carmaker and
Japanese alliance partner Nissan.
PERNOD
Pernod Ricard is confident about the holiday season in the
United States, the world's biggest spirits market and the French
group's top market, its regional head said on Thursday.
VEOLIA
Veolia is due to announce a new plan to cut costs by 150-200
million euros a year for the next three years but must convince
investors it can boost earnings and dividend for its stock to
keep rising, analysts said.
CNP
French insurance group CNP Assurances said on Wednesday it
had signed a preliminary memorandum of understanding with French
state-owned Banque Postale to renew their distribution
partnership another 10 years.
AIRBUS
A decline in aircraft orders this year shows the order cycle
is peaking after five years of torrid growth, industry experts
said on Thursday, raising speculation that Boeing Co and Airbus
may be forced to scale back higher production rates planned for
coming years.
ELIOR
The French catering group said it beat the organic sales
growth target it had set itself for the year to end Sept 2015
thanks to a good performances by its international units,
acquisitions and a positive foreign exchange impact.
PUBLICIS
Traders said they expected the stock to fall in early
trading after a report said it had lost L'Oreal as a client in
the United States.
BELGIAN BANKS
A report from ratings agency Fitch said economic recovery
was driving a stable outlook for the major Benelux banks.
