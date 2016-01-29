PARIS Jan 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 1.4 pct at 0745 GMT

ECONOMY

The French economy grew 0.2 percent in the final quarter of 2015 from the previous three months as a jump in business investment helped offset a slump in consumer spending, data from the INSEE statistics office showed on Friday.

AIRBUS

ANA Holdings said on Friday it will buy three Airbus A380 aircraft worth a combined $1.3 billion, reviving the European aircraft builder's long-held ambition to introduce its superjumbo to Japan.

Aircraft maker Airbus on Thursday signed a deal to sell Iran 118 passenger planes worth at least $25 billion at list prices in an agreement much talked about in the industry since Western sanctions were lifted against Tehran this year.

PERNOD RICARD

Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest spirits maker, said on Friday it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in German gin maker Monkey 47 from its parent Black Forest Distillers GmbH.

MAUREL & PROM

French oil and gas junior Maurel & Prom has cut planned investments for 2016 by 70 percent to $45 million, and its exploration budget by 63 percent, as it reported a 50 percent fall in 2015 revenue.

ALSTOM

French train maker Alstom says completed buy back offer, repurchased 91.5 millions of shares representing around 29.5 percent of share capital. Also said Henri Poupart-Lafarge was appointed CEO.

SANOFI

French pharmaceutical group Sanofi signed a memorandum of cooperation with Iran's government aimed at boosting its presence in the country, the French drugmaker said on Thursday.

VINCI

Construction company Vinci Airports signs a memorandum of understanding for the expansion of two airports in Iran Expansion of airports in Mashhad and Isfahan, Iran's 2nd and 5th largest airports respectively.

GAMELOFT PA>

French video games maker Gameloft says FY revenue up 13 pct to 256.2 million euros.

GROUPE SFPI

French construction group SFPI says FY revenue 509 million euros versus 492 million euros ($538.49 million) year ago. Believes that its consolidated current operating income should be close to that of 2014 which stood at 22.5 million euros.

TIPIAK

French food group which manufactures dry, chilled and frozen goods reported FY revenue of 192.6 million euros versus 185.9 million euros ($203.54 million) year ago.

FAIVELEY TRANSPORT

Faiveley Transport SA FAIP.PA:

The transport company reported 9-month sales of 802.2 million euros ($878.1 million) versus 742.0 million euros year ago. At 31 Dec., group's order book posted growth of 6.3 pct compared with 31 Dec. 2014, reaching 1.78 billion. It Confirmed its outlook for 2015/16 financial year.

JCDECAUX

French outdoor ad company reported Q4 adjusted revenue up 17.2 pct at 983.9 million euros ($1.08 billion) and 2015 adjusted revenue up 14.0 pct at 3,207.6 million euros.

