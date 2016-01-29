PARIS Jan 29 Below are company-related news and
ECONOMY
The French economy grew 0.2 percent in the final quarter of
2015 from the previous three months as a jump in business
investment helped offset a slump in consumer spending, data from
the INSEE statistics office showed on Friday.
AIRBUS
ANA Holdings said on Friday it will buy three
Airbus A380 aircraft worth a combined $1.3 billion, reviving the
European aircraft builder's long-held ambition to introduce its
superjumbo to Japan.
Aircraft maker Airbus on Thursday signed a deal to sell Iran
118 passenger planes worth at least $25 billion at list prices
in an agreement much talked about in the industry since Western
sanctions were lifted against Tehran this year.
PERNOD RICARD
Pernod Ricard, the world's second-largest spirits maker,
said on Friday it had agreed to acquire a majority stake in
German gin maker Monkey 47 from its parent Black Forest
Distillers GmbH.
MAUREL & PROM
French oil and gas junior Maurel & Prom has cut planned
investments for 2016 by 70 percent to $45 million, and its
exploration budget by 63 percent, as it reported a 50 percent
fall in 2015 revenue.
ALSTOM
French train maker Alstom says completed buy back offer,
repurchased 91.5 millions of shares representing around 29.5
percent of share capital. Also said Henri Poupart-Lafarge was
appointed CEO.
SANOFI
French pharmaceutical group Sanofi signed a memorandum of
cooperation with Iran's government aimed at boosting its
presence in the country, the French drugmaker said on Thursday.
VINCI
Construction company Vinci Airports signs a memorandum of
understanding for the expansion of two airports in Iran
Expansion of airports in Mashhad and Isfahan, Iran's 2nd and
5th largest airports respectively.
GAMELOFT PA>
French video games maker Gameloft says FY revenue
up 13 pct to 256.2 million euros.
GROUPE SFPI
French construction group SFPI says FY revenue 509 million
euros versus 492 million euros ($538.49 million) year ago.
Believes that its consolidated current operating income should
be close to that of 2014 which stood at 22.5 million euros.
TIPIAK
French food group which manufactures dry, chilled and frozen
goods reported FY revenue of 192.6 million euros versus 185.9
million euros ($203.54 million) year ago.
FAIVELEY TRANSPORT
Faiveley Transport SA FAIP.PA:
The transport company reported 9-month sales of 802.2
million euros ($878.1 million) versus 742.0 million euros year
ago. At 31 Dec., group's order book posted growth of 6.3 pct
compared with 31 Dec. 2014, reaching 1.78 billion. It Confirmed
its outlook for 2015/16 financial year.
JCDECAUX
French outdoor ad company reported Q4 adjusted revenue up
17.2 pct at 983.9 million euros ($1.08 billion) and 2015
adjusted revenue up 14.0 pct at 3,207.6 million euros.
