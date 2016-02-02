PARIS Feb 2 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC 40 February futures down 0.32 percent at 0723 GMT
TOTAL
French oil and gas major Total has signed liquefied natural
gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreements with Indonesia's
state-owned company Pertamina which will expand Total's presence
in Asia, the firm said on Tuesday.
PSA
PSA Peugeot Citroen will recall 2,484 Peugeot 4007 cars in
Russia because of possible problems with their electronics
systems, Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on
Tuesday.
VALLOUREC
Vallourec's VLLP.PA share price slide has made it more
vulnerable to a hostile takeover as the French pipe maker
prepares a state-backed capital increase, Chief Executive
Philippe Crouzet said on Tuesday.
SANOFI
Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines
division has launched a vaccine research and development project
targeting prevention of the Zika virus.
Sanofi and Merck said to consider exiting vaccine joint
venture - Bloomberg reports
BANKS
- London-based bank HSBC has lost an appeal against
the launch of a formal investigation in France into allegations
it helped customers dodge tax, two sources told Reuters on
Monday.
- European Union plans to align global and European rules on
writing down debt at collapsing banks will be rethought
following concerns raised by lenders and member states, people
familiar with the situation said on Monday.
BNP PARIBAS
France's largest bank plans to simplify the legal structure of
its wealth management operations within the group in some of its
branches in France and Asia, according to a statement by the FO
banking trade union.
VINCI
French construction group Vinci announced a double contract win
for Eurovia to deliver highway maintenance services in the
United Kingdom.
EDF
French power group EDF slightly exceeded its nuclear power
production expectations last year and expects fo further raise
production in 2017 and 2018, French daily Les Echos reports.
