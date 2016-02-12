PARIS Feb 12 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 February futures up 1.05 pct at 0724 GMT

RENAULT

Renault said its full-year profit increased by almost 50 percent last year on strong sales of new models, but the French carmaker wrote down its stake in Lada-maker AvtoVAZ amid a Russian car market slump.

L'OREAL The French cosmetics giant reported on Thursday a better than forecast rise in fourth-quarter sales, helped by the weak euro, solid growth in the United States and Japan and resilient demand for its luxury products.

AMUNDI

French asset manager Amundi reported a 6 percent rise in net income in 2015, the year of its introduction on the Paris stock exchange, and posted record net inflows despite falling markets in the second half of the year.

UBISOFT

Vivendi now controls nearly 15 percent of the capital of French video games group Ubisoft against 11.52 percent previously, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said on Thursday.

Ubisoft also revised downwards its sales and operating profit targets for fiscal year 2015/16.

ALSTOM

French state holding company APE now controls 20 percent of the capital and of the voting rights of Alstom, the AMF market watchdog said on Friday.

This results from an agreement with Bouygues, which allowed the state to exercise its voting rights equal to 20 percent of Alstom's share capital.

SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank said on Thursday its domestic retail network was unlikely to increase net banking income this year.

