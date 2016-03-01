PARIS, March 1 Below are company-related news
VIVENDI / GAMELOFT / UBISOFT
French media group Vivendi raised its offer for mobile phone
games company Gameloft on Monday and also declared that it had
further raised its stake in Gameloft's sister video games
company Ubisoft.
PEUGEOT CITROEN PSA / RENAULT
French car sales rose 13 percent in February, according to
industry data published on Tuesday, with foreign brands leading
the gains among mass automakers. nL8N1691B4
Separately, Peugeot's brand chief said at the Geneva car
show that PSA Peugeot Citroen's forecast for a 2 percent
increase in European car market growth this year is a
"conservative" estimate.
LVMH
The French luxury goods group said that it would propose at
its next AGM the appointment of former GE France CEO's Clara
Gaymard and CEPII think-tank economist Natacha Valla to board of
directors.
AIRBUS
The aircraft maker said it expects China's aviation market,
the world's second-largest, to come out relatively unscathed
from the country's economic slowdown and provide demand for
5,400 new airplanes over the next 20 years.
Separately, Airbus sales chief John Leahy said on Monday the
company is examining with some airlines whether there is enough
demand for a new and larger version of its A350 passenger jet
and expects to update the industry at the Farnborough Airshow in
July.
MR BRICOLAGE
French DIY store chain Mr Bricolage said on Monday it named
former Kingfisher executive Christophe Mistou as its new
CEO.
BUREAU VERITAS
Bureau Veritas acquires HCD group, specializing in building
compliance, in the United Kingdom.
IPSEN
The French drug company upgraded its sales targets and
confirmed its core operating margin objective for 2020 in its
2015 earnings release.
It also announced an exclusive licencing agreement with
Exelixis to commercialize and develop cancer therapy
cabozantinib in regions outside the United States, Canada and
Japan.
BONDUELLE
The French frozen foods group confirmed its annual objective
of achieving an operating margin higher than previous year at
constant exchange rates.
PHILIPS
Chinese investor GO Scale Capital, whose bid for Philips's
lighting-components business was blocked by the U.S. government
in January, is bidding for the company's other lighting
division, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
