PARIS, June 1 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AHOLD
The Dutch operator of supermarkets in the United States and
Netherlands, reported on Wednesday first-quarter earnings that
beat analyst expectations, with underlying operating profits of
449 million euros ($499 million).
CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA
Rating's agency Moody's said it had put a negative outlook
on its long-term Aa3 deposit rating for the French bank on the
likelihood of it exiting the broader Credit Mutual group.
AIRBUS
Germany has no plans to sell its 11 percent stake in
Europe's largest aerospace company, a senior German government
official said on Tuesday.
BIOMERIEUX
The French biotech firm said it was buy Hyglos for 24
million euros to expand its offering to the detection of
endo-toxins in pharmaceutical products.
SOPRA STERIA, AXWAY
The French consulting group said it is buying a 8.62 percent
stake worth 38.6 million euros in French software firm Axway
from French bank Societe Generale.
AREVA
The French nuclear group said a quality audit at its Le
Creusot plant revealed irregular findings in the manufacturing
tracking records of some equipment though the mechanical
integrity of components was not in question.
