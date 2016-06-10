PARIS, June 10 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 0.22 pct at 0654 GMT

PSA GROUP

The Peugeot family is ready to consider raising its stake in the carmaker it controlled up until a government-backed bailout in 2014, key members of the founding clan said in a joint newspaper interview.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES

French IT services group re-affirms its 2019 Non-IFRS EPS objective of about 3.50 euros per share.

AIRBUS, DASSAULT AVIATION

The European planemaker said it had completed the sale of its remaining stae in Dassault Aviation, ending a longstanding arrangement to warehouse shares in the maker of combat and business jets on behalf of the French government.

UBISOFT

The French video games maker said it would close its Casablanca studio, which employs 48 people. The studio will ceas production on June 13.

LDLC Com

The French seller and distributor of computer and multimedia equipment reported a full-year net profit of 7.9 million euros versus 5.8 million euros a year ago.

GROUPE PIZZORNO ENVIRONMENT

The French waste management services company said first-quarter revenue fell to 51.1 million euros from 52.6 million a year ago.

EUROPCAR

The French car rental firm announced the acquisition of Bluemove by Ubeeqo.

