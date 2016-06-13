PARIS, June 13 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 June futures down 1.37 pct at 0630 GMT
SANOFI
The French drugmaker said two pivotal phase III clinical trials
of its LixiLan diabetes drug had met their targets, readying it
for approval in the United States in August and in Europe early
next year.
BNP PARIBAS
BNP Paribas, the world's fourth-largest securities custodian,
expects to grow fiduciary services in Brazil by replacing
foreign rivals exiting Latin America's largest economy, two
senior executives said.
ENGIE
Belgium's Tihange 2 nuclear reactor should restart on
Wednesday following an outage caused by a minor fault, a
spokeswoman for operator Electrabel said.
The reactor was shut automatically on Friday because an
electric motor in a non-nuclear part of it broke down.
ACCORHOTELS
Chinese conglomerate HNA Hospitality group said on Sunday it
had not discussed buying shares in French hotel group
AccorHotels and had no plans to hold such talks.
AIR FRANCE
Air France said on Sunday it was operating 77 percent of its
flights as pilot strike entered its second day and that it
expected to operate 80 percent of its flights on Monday.
Air France pilots went on a four-day strike over pay cuts on
Saturday that could disrupt transport plans for football fans at
the start of Europe's soccer championship.
JCDECAUX
JCDecaux SA, the number one outdoor advertising company
worldwide, and Caracol Televisión, the number one in TV audience
in Colombia, announced they have formed a strategic alliance on
10 June 2016. Caracol Televisión is acquiring a 25% stake of the
Capital of the Colombian subsidiary, Eucol, valued at 28 billion
Colombian pesos (8.4 million).
