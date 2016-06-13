PARIS, June 13 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 June futures down 1.37 pct at 0630 GMT

SANOFI The French drugmaker said two pivotal phase III clinical trials of its LixiLan diabetes drug had met their targets, readying it for approval in the United States in August and in Europe early next year.

BNP PARIBAS BNP Paribas, the world's fourth-largest securities custodian, expects to grow fiduciary services in Brazil by replacing foreign rivals exiting Latin America's largest economy, two senior executives said.

ENGIE

Belgium's Tihange 2 nuclear reactor should restart on Wednesday following an outage caused by a minor fault, a spokeswoman for operator Electrabel said.

The reactor was shut automatically on Friday because an electric motor in a non-nuclear part of it broke down.

ACCORHOTELS

Chinese conglomerate HNA Hospitality group said on Sunday it had not discussed buying shares in French hotel group AccorHotels and had no plans to hold such talks.

AIR FRANCE

Air France said on Sunday it was operating 77 percent of its flights as pilot strike entered its second day and that it expected to operate 80 percent of its flights on Monday.

Air France pilots went on a four-day strike over pay cuts on Saturday that could disrupt transport plans for football fans at the start of Europe's soccer championship.

JCDECAUX

JCDecaux SA, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, and Caracol Televisión, the number one in TV audience in Colombia, announced they have formed a strategic alliance on 10 June 2016. Caracol Televisión is acquiring a 25% stake of the Capital of the Colombian subsidiary, Eucol, valued at 28 billion Colombian pesos (8.4 million).

