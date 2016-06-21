PARIS, June 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures +0.08 pct at 0638 GMT

AXA

The French insurer set lower earnings growth expectations for the coming years in a strategic plan incoming CEO Thomas Buberl has plotted to cope with historically low interest rates.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

The French bank said that 83 percent of its shareholders had opted to take their dividend in shares.

EURONEXT

The CEO of the pan-European financial market operator reiterated in an interview with the Financial Times that it remains on the look out for tie-up opportunities.

NICOX

The French ophthalmic drug firm said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had accepted a new drug application for eye drops to treat allergic conjunctivitis and given it priority review status.

BOLLORE, VIVENDI

Groupe Bollore said its stake in Vivendi increased to 15.33 percent from 14.35 percent after the French media to telecoms group cancelled 86.9 million shares.

BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE CREDIT AGRICOLE

French banks may pull back from London if Britons vote to leave the European Union in a referendum this week, the French central bank said in its biannual risk report on Monday.

VOLTALIA

The French renewable energy company said it was in advanced talks to purchase Portugal's Martifer Solar for 9 million euros.

