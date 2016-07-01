PARIS, July 1 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Cac 40 futures up 0.6 pct at 0611 GMT
ACCORHOTELS
AccorHotels said it finalised the disposal of a portfolio of
85 hotels in Europe in an operation that substantially
accelerated the repositioning of HotelInvest assets and boosted
their profitability.
BNP PARIBAS
France's BNP Paribas said Thursday it created an
Intermediate Holding Company in the United States, as required
by the U.S. regulation. BNP Paribas added that the creation of
the IHC was an opportunity to further grow its presence in the
country.
SAFRAN, GEMALTO
French aerospace group Safran shortlisted five bidders
including Gemalto for its Morpho biometrics and security
division, La Tribune reported.
THALES
The French defence electronics group said the
Thales-Raytheon Systems joint venture would be reduced in scope
under an agreement with its U.S. partner
AIRBUS GROUPE
Germany has grounded two of its three Airbus A400M military
transport planes due to newly discovered gearbox issues on their
turboprop engines, the defence ministry said.
ENGIE, AREVA
Energy company Engie is in advanced talks to sell its 5
percent holding in the French Tricastin enrichment plant to
nuclear group Areva, its majority owner, Les Echos reported. The
companies declined to comment.
