ILIAD

The telecoms provider is in exclusive talks on a deal to create a fourth Italian mobile telecoms operator that would smooth the way for CK Hutchison Holdings to merge its 3 Italia with Vimpelcom's VIP.O Wind, sources close to the matter said on Monday.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank said its second-quarter results would show an exceptional after-tax gain estimated at 565 million euros as a result of Visa Inc's purchase of Visa Europe.

SANOFI

The drugmaker announced Japanese regulatory approval for its Praluent cholesterol treatment.

TOTAL

The French oil major has moved the head of its refining and chemicals arm to run its newly created gas, renewables and power division as the group strives to become a leading renewables and electricity player within 20 years.

JC DECAUX

The outdoor advertising company said its Mediakiosk division had renewed a contract to manage Paris newsstand advertising and staff for 15 years.

EDF

The state-controlled utility aims to snare a sizeable share of the global nuclear decommissioning market, worth an estimated 200 billion euros ($222 billion) over the next 15 years, by virtue of experience gained in dismantling its old reactors.

LUXEMBOURG AND BREXIT

Investment manager Columbia Threadneedle said it plans to expand its operations in Luxembourg but will not move its regional headquarters after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

MGI DIGITAL

The maker of digital printers reiterated its 2020 revenue goal of 100 million euros.

HEURTEY PETROCHEM

The oilfield equipment company said it had signed two contracts worth 38 million euros.

ORPEA

The care homes group buys Sanyres of Spain.

