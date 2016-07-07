PARIS, July 7 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

DANONE

The world's largest yogurt maker said it would buy WhiteWave Foods Co WWAV.N in a deal that values the U.S. organic foods producer at $12.5 billion, including debt.

BNP PARIBAS

BNP Paribas will unveil new investments in its retail banking business when it presents a new plan early next year, the head of the unit said as France's biggest bank aims to turn its sprawling European network into a more Internet-driven service.

AIRBUS

Airbus goes into next week's Farnborough Airshow lagging behind arch-rival Boeing after ending the first half of the year with 227 aircraft orders, or 183 after adjusting for cancellations, company data showed on Wednesday.

Airbus won 183 net aircraft orders on January-June.

ECONOMY

France and Britain were vying for fifth place on the list of the world's biggest economies on Wednesday, with France nudging ahead after a renewed slump in the pound in the wake of the Brexit vote, Reuters calculations showed.

ALTICE

Telecoms group Altice is exploring sale of its Belgium unit SFR Belgium, the Financial Times wrote on Wednesday.

