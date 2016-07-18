PARIS, July 18 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 August futures up 0.10 percent at 0613 GMT

FNAC

French retail chain FNAC will on Monday receive the go-ahead from the French competition authority to take over rival Darty, and only requires the companies to sell less than 10 shops in total, mostly in the Paris region, Le Figaro said, without citing sources.

FNAC said on Friday it had received acceptances for almost 92 percent of Darty's capital.

The French competition authority is expected to clear on Monday Fnac's takeover of Darty and request the sale of less than 10 stores mostly in Paris and the Paris region, French daily Le Figaro said.

ALSTOM

The Dutch national rail authority has sealed a 800-million-euro deal with transport group Alstom to buy 79 new high-speed trains, set to go into service by 2021, Alstom confirmed.

AIRBUS

The first delivery of a new version of Airbus's A320 jet to Pegasus Airlines has been postponed following the thwarted coup attempt in Turkey, the European planemaker said on Saturday.

TOURISM

The carnage on Nice's famed seaside boulevard as the summer season got into full swing has sent shockwaves through France's tourism industry, a vital sector for the economy of the world's most-visited country.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....