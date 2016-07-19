PARIS, July 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 August futures up 0.06 pct at 0601 GMT

SOCIETE GENERALE

French investment bank Societe Generale on Monday asked for an adjournment to push back the date of a trial in a long-running dispute with Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund over a series of trades entered into between 2007 and 2009.

FNAC/DARTY

France's competition authority on Monday approved plans by French music and book chain Fnac to take over consumer electronics retailer Darty.

OCTO TECHNOLOGY

Octo Technology first-half revenue 23.8 million euros against 19.2 million euros year ago [nFWN1A40MG ]

VIVENDI UBISOFT

French market regulator AMF on Monday said French media group Vivendi now owned more than 20 percent of the voting rights of French video game company Ubisoft and 22.63 percent of its equity after purchasing shares on the market.

