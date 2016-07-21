PARIS, July 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.1 pct at 0618 GMT

HERMES

French luxury goods maker Hermes on Thursday said it expected operating profitability in the first half of 2016 to be one percentage point higher against the same period last year thanks to foreign exchange hedging contracts.

POLITICS

French Riviera attack darkens clouds over Hollande's re-election hopes.

PUBLICIS

France's Publicis said the loss of large accounts in the United States last year will likely hamper sales in the third quarter after reporting a better than expected underlying growth over the April-June period.

DASSAULTS SYSTEMES

The French management solutions company reported a rise in the second-quarter profit and confirmed 2016 objectives.

Dassault said it was confident about UK sales and planned to continue investments in the country despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

LVMH

LVMH boss Bernard Arnault is considering a change of creative director at Louis Vuitton with the up-and-coming Jonathan Anderson, now at sister brand Loewe, viewed as the best candidate to replace Nicolas Ghesquiere, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.

The company denied that Ghesquiere might soon leave and said his contract was not up for renewal until end 2018.

UNIBAIL RODAMCO

Unibail-Rodamco said it would reach the top end of its full-year profit target after its shopping malls helped deliver a 8.2 percent first-half rise in recurring earnings per share despite the impact of attacks in Paris and Brussels.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

The world's top two brewers, Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR and SABMiller SAB.L, have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge, AB InBev said on Wednesday.

CREDIT MUTUEL, GE

France's Credit Mutuel said on Wednesday it completed the acquisition of General Electric's leasing and factoring business in France and Germany.

KORIAN

The French nursing home operator reported a 16.3 percent increase in first half revenues, boosted by recent foreign acquisitions.

ECONOMY

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls invoked special constitutional powers on Wednesday to force a contested labour law through parliament in the face of opposition from left-wing lawmakers.

Dutch seasonally adjusted unemployment fell to 6.1 percent in June from 6.3 percent in May, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.

FRANCE

Angry crowds hurled petrol bombs at police and set cars alight in an area north of Paris overnight following the death of a young man in police hands earlier this week, a French official said.

French lawmakers approved a six-month extension of emergency rule on Wednesday after last week's truck attack on holiday crowds in Nice, the third deadly assault in just 18 months for which Islamist militants have claimed responsibility.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....